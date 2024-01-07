Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.22 and a 1 year high of $75.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.