Brighton Jones LLC Buys 43 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,246 shares of company stock worth $21,068,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.57.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $537.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.01. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.99 and a fifty-two week high of $593.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

