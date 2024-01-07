Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of BSX opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $58.52.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 253,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,333,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

