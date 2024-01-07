BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CEO Sells $97,051.50 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at $498,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BlackBerry

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 348,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 31.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 62.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 26.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 113,962 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.