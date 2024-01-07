BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $224,846.55 and $85,214.14 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00017885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,484.35 or 1.00070248 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011312 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010688 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.27 or 0.00180575 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,047,279,730 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001205 USD and is up 13.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $80,437.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.