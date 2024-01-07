Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after acquiring an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $206.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

