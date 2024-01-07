Baystate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,127,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $56,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
ICSH opened at $50.39 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.28.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.