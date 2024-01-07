Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $22.59 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 1.9% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $22,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $100.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

