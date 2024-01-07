Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 70,647 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $38,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.