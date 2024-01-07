Barry Ticho Sells 10,000 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $57,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,470.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.