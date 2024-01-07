Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

FC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

FC opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.96 million, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 22.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FC. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

