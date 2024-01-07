Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 1,040 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $230.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $240.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

