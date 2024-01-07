Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay Sells 1,040 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $243,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35.
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.93, for a total value of $211,047.20.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
ANET opened at $230.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $240.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
