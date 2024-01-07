Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) President Sells $140,127.75 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $140,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,215,265 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Arcus Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $17.73 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
