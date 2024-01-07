Analysts Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) PT at $30.17

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Clear Secure by 100.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Clear Secure during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.50 and a beta of 1.55. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.81 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

