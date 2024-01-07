Analysts Set Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) PT at $30.17

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.50 and a beta of 1.55. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $35.00.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.81 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.
