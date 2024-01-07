AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 39,300 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 73.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 55,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,757 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.21. 1,758,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,312. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.93.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.