AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 337,634 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337,634 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $32,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.24. 5,974,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,515,503. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.88. The firm has a market cap of $153.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

