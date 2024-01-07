AMF Tjanstepension AB Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 239,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,290,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $193.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,796,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,977,752. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.87 and its 200-day moving average is $184.09. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.