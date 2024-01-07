AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $278.30 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.7% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $278,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

TSLA traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.49. 92,240,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,340,104. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $754.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

