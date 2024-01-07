AMF Tjanstepension AB Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,020,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,960 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $212,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

LOW stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,577,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

