AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 160,133 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Busey Trust CO grew its stake in Allstate by 3.5% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Up 1.0 %

ALL stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.13. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $151.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.