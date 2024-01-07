Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00.

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $50,217.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,022,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,767 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 18.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 264,377 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

