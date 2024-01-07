Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance
AKTX stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
