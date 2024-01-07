Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of Castleview Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after purchasing an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $564.60 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $594.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $257.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.21.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

