ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AEY opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 103.61% and a negative net margin of 15.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

