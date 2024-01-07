Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Cut by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Accenture by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 503,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,632,000 after buying an additional 35,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 72.7% in the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $336.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.11. The firm has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

