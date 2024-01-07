Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, October 9th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Abcam by 198.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 618.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abcam by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG grew its holdings in Abcam by 112.4% during the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 1,842,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 974,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
