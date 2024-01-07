Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Abcam

Abcam Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Abcam

NASDAQ ABCM opened at $23.99 on Friday. Abcam has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Abcam by 198.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Abcam by 618.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abcam by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG grew its holdings in Abcam by 112.4% during the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 1,842,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 974,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Abcam

(Get Free Report

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.