AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Down 0.5 %

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

