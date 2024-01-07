60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SXTP)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 8th. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,415,095 shares in its initial public offering on July 12th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,004 based on an initial share price of $5.30. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SXTP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.40 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Get 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTP opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 139,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 2.40% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19; Tafenoquine for fungal lung infections, tick-borne diseases, candidiasis, and other infectious and non-infectious diseases; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.