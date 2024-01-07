3D L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

