3D L Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

3D L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 106,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 133,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

DFIV stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

