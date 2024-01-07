3D L Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

3D L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 0.8% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JMST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

