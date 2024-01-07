24,742 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,550 shares of company stock worth $7,075,391. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $185.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.94.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.05.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

