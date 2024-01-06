Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,715 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.10% of Waste Management worth $64,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.6 %

WM traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,138. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

