World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after buying an additional 214,166 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the third quarter worth about $788,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the period.

About World Fuel Services

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.