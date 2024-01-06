Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 2,890 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,890 ($36.80).
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.92) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($43.30) to GBX 3,200 ($40.75) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,860 ($49.15) to GBX 3,000 ($38.20) in a report on Friday, October 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WIZZ
Insider Activity at Wizz Air
Wizz Air Stock Performance
Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,137 ($27.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,944.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,126.95. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,229 ($41.12).
Wizz Air Company Profile
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wizz Air
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.