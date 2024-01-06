Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives GBX 2,890 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,890 ($36.80).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.92) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($43.30) to GBX 3,200 ($40.75) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,860 ($49.15) to GBX 3,000 ($38.20) in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Insider Activity at Wizz Air

Wizz Air Stock Performance

In other news, insider Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri bought 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,877 ($23.90) per share, with a total value of £26,672.17 ($33,964.31). 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,137 ($27.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,944.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,126.95. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,229 ($41.12).

Wizz Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

