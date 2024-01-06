Wedbush Boosts Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target to $25.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KNSA opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -166.45 and a beta of 0.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 16,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $319,563.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at $325,985.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $319,563.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,985.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock worth $1,242,569 in the last ninety days. 54.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 366,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 219,302 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 57,942 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.