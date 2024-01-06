WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $1,049.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $998.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $910.37. The firm has a market cap of $491.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.99 and a 1-year high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

