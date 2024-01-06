Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $156.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,222,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,794,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $421.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.