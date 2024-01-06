Vision Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,615 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $45,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.40. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

