Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,528 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

