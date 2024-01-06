Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 405.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 414,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 169.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 368,348 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,723,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 394,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $534.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

