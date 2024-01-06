Veracity Capital LLC Has $330,000 Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 374.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 48.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

NYSE PAC opened at $169.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.55. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $424.73 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 49.24% and a net margin of 29.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $2.1589 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is presently 75.10%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

