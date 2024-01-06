Veracity Capital LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $103.04 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $83.98 and a 52-week high of $105.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

