Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.41

Shares of Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 4292 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Vallourec Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vallourec S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes, Mine & Forests, and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

