Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279,073 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 171,509 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $260,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $239.91. 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,972. The company has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.76.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

