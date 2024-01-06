Tether Gold (XAUT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $99.33 Million

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for $2,050.23 or 0.04699498 BTC on major exchanges. Tether Gold has a market cap of $99.33 million and $3.45 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is gold.tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (XAUT) is a digital token representing ownership of one troy fine ounce of physical gold on a specific gold bar. It is a stablecoin tied to the value of gold, created by Tether, the company behind USDT. Tether aims to facilitate the use of fiat currencies digitally by creating tokens pegged to different assets. Tether Gold provides the stability of gold and the flexibility of cryptocurrency, allowing users to own gold without storage costs or handling inconveniences. XAUT can be used as a stable value store, means of transaction, and proof of digital gold ownership. It can be transferred to any on-chain address and diversifies a digital asset portfolio. Tether Gold is a project of Tether Ltd., founded by Reeve Collins, Craig Sellars, and Brock Pierce, part of the Tether Holdings Limited group.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.