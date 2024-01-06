Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of EVOL opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.77.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
