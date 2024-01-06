SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $8.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

SPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 168,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,443,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,266,000 after buying an additional 145,367 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $80,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $68,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $3.97 on Friday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $695.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.78.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

