StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

