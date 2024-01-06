StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

